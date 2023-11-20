Pat Cummins said captaining Australia to World Cup title glory was the "pinnacle in cricket" after his side dashed the dreams of tournament host India with a six-wicket win in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The match was a personal triumph for Cummins, whose decision to field first was vindicated as India — which had won all 10 of its previous matches at the tournament — was held to a modest 240 all out.

India star batsman Virat Kohli ended the match having set a new record for most runs — 765 — at a single World Cup, while home paceman Mohammed Shami was this tournament's leading bowler with 24 wickets.