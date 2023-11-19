Novak Djokovic closed in on a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals title on Saturday after sweeping past Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2 in a dominating semifinal display he hailed as his best of the tournament.

World No. 1 Djokovic will face home favorite Jannik Sinner on Sunday in the final in Turin, as the 36-year-old attempts to cap an age-defying year with yet another major triumph.

"The best match of the tournament for me, without a doubt. It came at the right time really, after spending a lot of hours on the court in the first three matches," said Djokovic.