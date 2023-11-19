World champion Max Verstappen claimed the 18th win of his record-breaking season with a victory in a thrilling Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc overtook Red Bull's Sergio Perez on the last lap to grab second place ahead of the Mexican, with French driver Esteban Ocon of Alpine finishing fourth.

Verstappen had been highly critical of the return of Formula One to Vegas after a 41-year absence but as he drove past the finish line he celebrated with a chorus of "Viva Las Vegas" on the team radio.