Britain's Elfyn Evans won the season-ending Rally Japan on Sunday after leading for almost the entire race, while newly crowned world champion Kalle Rovanpera finished third.

Evans took control after the second stage and stayed in front for the rest of a rally held in wild weather conditions in Aichi Prefecture.

The course dried out slightly for the final day as Evans crossed the line 1 minute, 17.7 seconds ahead of France's Sebastien Ogier and 1:46.5 in front of Rovanpera to give Toyota a 1-2-3 finish.