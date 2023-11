Tyson Fury vowed to deliver a "fight for the ages" as his "historic" clash with Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title was confirmed for Feb. 17 in Saudi Arabia.

British star Fury will put his WBC belt on the line, with the WBA, IBF and WBO titles held by Ukraine's Usyk also up for grabs in Riyadh.

The winner will be crowned the heavyweight division's first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis held the title from 1999 to 2000.