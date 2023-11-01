Monday saw the release of sumo’s latest banzuke.

As happens roughly every two months, the Japan Sumo Association adjusted the ranks of all 600 or so wrestlers in the organization ahead of the next tournament.

On any given banzuke, how high a rikishi is promoted, or how far they are demoted, depends primarily on their record in the previous meet. Win more than you lose, and elevation is almost certain. Fail to reach eight wins in the salaried divisions (or four wins in the lower tiers) and a fall is in store.