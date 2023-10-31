Australia opener David Warner says his World Cup form is making doubters "look stupid" and hopes to add to his mountain of runs in the next match against ailing England.

Warner, who has scored two centuries in his past three matches, is second on the runs list at the tournament with 413 at an average of 68.83, behind Quinton de Kock (431).

"Everyone keeps writing me off," said left-hander Warner who turned 37 last week. "I'm doing as well as I can, I'm just trying to go out there and start as well as I can up front in the first 10 (overs).