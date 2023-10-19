The Houston Astros felt they were in a must-win scenario Wednesday night, and had the right man on the mound to deal with it.

Right-hander Cristian Javier went 5⅔ innings in his latest strong postseason outing as Houston recorded an 8-5 victory over the Texas Rangers, in Arlington, Texas, to cut its deficit to 2-1 in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series.

Javier (2-0) gave up two runs, three hits and one walk while striking out three in the Game 3 triumph. He recorded 14 outs before allowing his first hit.