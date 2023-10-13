The most vivid image from the 2019 Rugby World Cup is that of a triumphant Siya Kolisi, the first black player to captain South Africa in a test, lifting the Webb Ellis trophy after the Springboks' 32-12 win over England in Yokohama.

The picture continues to speak volumes for the development of a new South Africa and the possibilities that collaboration across communities can achieve. But it does not tell the whole story of what goes happens on the field, neither in 2019 nor in 2023.

Kolisi is a great leader, of that there is no doubt, but he does not operate alone.