Ange Postecoglou hailed Tottenham's thrilling 2-1 win against nine-man Liverpool as an "important" step in his side's rapid development.

Postecoglou's team sits second in the table after going unbeaten in the Australian's first seven Premier League games in charge.

Tottenham left it late to end Liverpool's own unbeaten start as Joel Matip's stoppage-time own goal capped a controversial encounter in north London.