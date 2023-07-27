The Los Angeles Angels appear to be going all in on Shohei Ohtani.

Faced with an impossible decision to either trade away perhaps the most talented player to step on a baseball diamond or risk watching him leave for nothing in a few months, the Angels have reportedly decided on a course of action as Tuesday’s trade deadline looms.

Los Angeles, per an exclusive report by Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci on Wednesday, is taking Ohtani off the trade market and focusing on making a playoff run with him.