  • Japan attacker Mina Tanaka participates in a pre-match news conference ahead of the team's 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup group-stage game against Costa Rica in Dunedin, New Zealand, on Tuesday. | REUTERS
    Japan attacker Mina Tanaka participates in a pre-match news conference ahead of the team's 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup group-stage game against Costa Rica in Dunedin, New Zealand, on Tuesday. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

DUNEDIN, New Zealand – Japan forward Mina Tanaka said the Nadeshiko will be less nervous in their second Women’s World Cup match against Costa Rica on Wednesday and are looking to improve even on their impressive performance in their opener against Zambia.

Tanaka scored a goal and had two ruled out by VAR decisions as Japan opened its World Cup Group C account with a 5-0 thrashing of the Africans over the weekend, laying down a marker for the title contender.

The 2011 champion and 2015 runner-up is determined to go deep in the tournament in Australia and New Zealand after tumbling out in the last 16 four years ago.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW