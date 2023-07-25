Japan forward Mina Tanaka said the Nadeshiko will be less nervous in their second Women’s World Cup match against Costa Rica on Wednesday and are looking to improve even on their impressive performance in their opener against Zambia.

Tanaka scored a goal and had two ruled out by VAR decisions as Japan opened its World Cup Group C account with a 5-0 thrashing of the Africans over the weekend, laying down a marker for the title contender.

The 2011 champion and 2015 runner-up is determined to go deep in the tournament in Australia and New Zealand after tumbling out in the last 16 four years ago.