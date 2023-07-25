  • LVMH CEO Antoine Arnault (left), LVMH head Bernard Arnault (center) and Paris 2024 Organising Committee President Tony Estanguer pose at a news conference announcing LVMH as a premium sponsor of the Paris Games on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
    LVMH CEO Antoine Arnault (left), LVMH head Bernard Arnault (center) and Paris 2024 Organising Committee President Tony Estanguer pose at a news conference announcing LVMH as a premium sponsor of the Paris Games on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

  • Reuters, Bloomberg

Paris – Luxury giant LVMH unveiled on Monday a deal to sponsor next year’s Olympic Games in Paris with top fashion brands Louis Vuitton and Dior, Moet Hennessy champagne and spirits labels and jeweler Chaumet, which will design medals for the event.

The group will also sponsor athletes, including French swimmer Leon Marchand, and its beauty retailer Sephora will sponsor the Olympic torch relay, LVMH said. The French delegation will be dressed by one of LVMH’s “maisons.”

Terms of the deal, which was negotiated by Antoine Arnault, one of the five children and heirs of LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault, were not revealed.

