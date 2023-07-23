They are drenched in sweat, their hands bloodied from clapping, and their voices hoarse from shouting — meet Japan’s predominantly male and unashamedly macho “leadership section” cheerleaders.
The cheerleaders are part of a century-old tradition that some fear faces an existential crisis, with fewer students showing an interest in the hardcore art form.
And now there is a push for the squads and their counterparts in Japan’s traditional ōendan cheering groups to be registered as part of the country’s “intangible” cultural heritage.
