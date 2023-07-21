The helmet two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels used in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game on July 11 was sold for $98,010, or about ¥13.7 million, on the MLB official auction site.

The auction was closed on Wednesday.

Ohtani batted second as the designated hitter for the American League but did not pitch during the All-Star Game in Seattle. He had no hits and one walk.