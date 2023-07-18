Melbourne – Australia’s state of Victoria will not host the 2026 Commonwealth Games due to projected cost overruns, placing the future of the quadrennial multi-sport event in doubt.
Victoria Premier Dan Andrews said the cost of the event, which was to have been held in four regional hubs, could blow out to more than 7 billion Australian dollars ($4.8 billion) from a budgeted AU$2.6 billion if it went ahead.
“Frankly AU$6 to AU$7 billion for a 12-day sporting event, we’re not doing that,” Andrews said at a media conference. “I will not take money out of hospitals and schools to fund an event that is three times the cost as estimated and budgeted for last year.”
