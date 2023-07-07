  • The Spurs' Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio, Texas, on June 24. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    The Spurs' Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio, Texas, on June 24. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Las Vegas police said Thursday they had investigated an incident between Victor Wembanyama’s security and pop star Britney Spears, who said she was hit in the face.

Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA draft, is in Las Vegas ahead of his first game in the NBA Summer League against Charlotte on Friday and was heading to a restaurant when he was spotted by fans — and Spears.

Media reports said that Spears was pushed away by Wembanyama’s security, which the singer’s husband Sam Asghari said was “violent” and “out of control.”

