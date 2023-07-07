Las Vegas police said Thursday they had investigated an incident between Victor Wembanyama’s security and pop star Britney Spears, who said she was hit in the face.

Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA draft, is in Las Vegas ahead of his first game in the NBA Summer League against Charlotte on Friday and was heading to a restaurant when he was spotted by fans — and Spears.

Media reports said that Spears was pushed away by Wembanyama’s security, which the singer’s husband Sam Asghari said was “violent” and “out of control.”