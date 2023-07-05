Tunisian star Ons Jabeur has backed the Women’s Tennis Association over their decision to evaluate the potential for playing a tournament in Saudi Arabia.

After finishing as Wimbledon’s runner-up last year, Jabeur is the sport’s most prominent Arab player and her support for the WTA’s interest in the Gulf state is a significant boost to the governing body.

“If it benefits for the player, I’m 100% there. I hope in Saudi they will not just invest with ATP, I hope with WTA (as well),” Jabeur said after her straight-sets win against Magdalena Frech in the Wimbledon first round on Tuesday.