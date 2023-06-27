Mumbai – India will host Pakistan’s cricket team for the first time in seven years in the 50-over Cricket World Cup in October, the International Cricket Council said Tuesday.
The tournament will begin with reigning champion England taking on New Zealand on Oct. 5 at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, India, which will also host the final.
The most-awaited clash between rivals India and Pakistan will be played in Ahmedabad on Oct. 15, after the hosts kick off their campaign against Australia on October 8.
