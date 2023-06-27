  • Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag (left), BCCI Secretary Jay Shah (second from left), former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan (second from right) and ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice participate in the announcement of the tournament's schedule in Mumbai on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
Mumbai – India will host Pakistan’s cricket team for the first time in seven years in the 50-over Cricket World Cup in October, the International Cricket Council said Tuesday.

The tournament will begin with reigning champion England taking on New Zealand on Oct. 5 at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, India, which will also host the final.

The most-awaited clash between rivals India and Pakistan will be played in Ahmedabad on Oct. 15, after the hosts kick off their campaign against Australia on October 8.

