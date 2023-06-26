Carlos Alcaraz believes he is capable of winning Wimbledon after claiming his first title on grass by beating Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-4 in the final at Queen’s Club on Sunday.

Even though the Spaniard’s fifth title of the season takes him back to the top of the world rankings, he said Novak Djokovic remains the favorite to win Wimbledon next month.

Alcaraz was playing on the grass for just the third tournament in his career and showed impressive development through the week after nearly falling to French lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech in the first round.