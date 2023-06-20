Glasgow, Scotland – Brendan Rodgers made a dramatic return as Celtic manager on Monday, four years after walking out on the Glasgow giant to join Leicester.
Rodgers agreed on a three-year contract with the Scottish champion, which was searching for a new boss after Ange Postecoglou left to take charge of Tottenham.
Former Liverpool boss Rodgers had been out of work since being sacked in April by Leicester, who went on to be relegated from the Premier League.
