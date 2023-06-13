  • Nadeshiko Japan head coach Futoshi Ikeda discusses his selections for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Chiba on Tuesday. | KYODO
Chiba – Tottenham forward Mana Iwabuchi was a surprise omission from Japan’s Women’s World Cup squad when coach Futoshi Ikeda named his 23 players on Tuesday.

Iwabuchi was part of the squad that won the World Cup in 2011 but did not make the cut as Ikeda’s side prepare to face Spain, Costa Rica and Zambia in Group C in Australia and New Zealand.

Captain Saki Kumagai, who scored the winning penalty in the shootout as Japan beat the United States in the final 12 years ago, is the only survivor from the 2011 squad.

