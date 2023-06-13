Lionel Messi isn’t the only soccer powerhouse heading to Miami.

FIFA, the sport’s global governing body, is negotiating to lease as much as 60,000 square feet (5,574 square meters) in upscale Coral Gables, a city in the Miami-Dade county, according to a person with knowledge of the plans.

The Zurich-based organization, one of the world’s most powerful sports bodies, is bolstering its presence ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, when Miami and 15 cities across the U.S., Mexico and Canada host games. It’s likely to then make Miami its long-term U.S. base after the tournament, providing proximity to sponsors and offering a gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean.