  • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is looking for his first Champions League title since 2011, which he won with Barcelona. | REUTERS
    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is looking for his first Champions League title since 2011, which he won with Barcelona. | REUTERS

Manchester – Manchester City is on the brink of a historic treble as Pep Guardiola targets Champions League vindication in Saturday’s final against Inter Milan.

Inter stands in the way of City matching the greatest ever achievement in English soccer by emulating Manchester United’s class of 1998-99 in winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season.

For Guardiola, meanwhile, a moment of personal validation awaits in Istanbul after his 12-year drought in the competition.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW