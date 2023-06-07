Manchester City is on the brink of a historic treble as Pep Guardiola targets Champions League vindication in Saturday’s final against Inter Milan.

Inter stands in the way of City matching the greatest ever achievement in English soccer by emulating Manchester United’s class of 1998-99 in winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season.

For Guardiola, meanwhile, a moment of personal validation awaits in Istanbul after his 12-year drought in the competition.