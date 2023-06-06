After the skies literally rained on Vissel Kobe captain Andres Iniesta’s farewell parade, his former club Barcelona did so figuratively as well.
The Spanish champion cruised to a 2-0 victory at a soaked National Stadium in Tokyo on Tuesday — less than 48 hours after its players took to the pitch in their La Liga season finale, a 2-1 away defeat to Celta Vigo, before hopping on a late-night charter flight to Japan.
The hastily-planned friendly took place a week after Iniesta’s announcement in late May that he would be leaving Vissel this summer after five years of service at the club.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.