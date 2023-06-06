After the skies literally rained on Vissel Kobe captain Andres Iniesta’s farewell parade, his former club Barcelona did so figuratively as well.

The Spanish champion cruised to a 2-0 victory at a soaked National Stadium in Tokyo on Tuesday — less than 48 hours after its players took to the pitch in their La Liga season finale, a 2-1 away defeat to Celta Vigo, before hopping on a late-night charter flight to Japan.

The hastily-planned friendly took place a week after Iniesta’s announcement in late May that he would be leaving Vissel this summer after five years of service at the club.