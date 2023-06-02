Defending champion Iga Swiatek overcame a minor blip to secure her spot in the third round of the French Open with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over American Claire Liu on Thursday.

The world No. 1, looking to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup for the third time in four years, started strong before briefly struggling on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Elena Rybakina also booked a third-round spot with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over rising Czech teenager Linda Noskova, with the fourth seed and Wimbledon champion dazzling again on Parisian clay as one of the top contenders for the Grand Slam title.