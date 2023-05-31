There will be 10,000 torchbearers to carry the Olympic flame as it passes through some 60 French departments ahead of the 2024 Games, Paris Olympic organizers announced on Tuesday.

After the flame is lit in the traditional ceremony in Olympia, Greece, it will arrive by sea in Marseille aboard the three-master Belem on May 8.

From there it will travel across France on its way to the Olympic opening ceremony in the capital on July 26.