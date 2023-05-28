  • Bayern captain Thomas Mueller lifts the trophy after the team clinched the Bundesliga title in Cologne, Germany, on Saturday. | REUTERS
Dortmund, Germany – Despite a record 11th straight Bundesliga title win, Bayern Munich’s immediate future has been thrown into serious doubt after the shock firings of CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

Manager Thomas Tuchel revealed the decision had been premeditated, regardless of the result of Saturday’s matches.

“I’ve known since yesterday” Tuchel said, saying “the two of them were responsible for the journey we’ve been on together.

