Dortmund, Germany – Despite a record 11th straight Bundesliga title win, Bayern Munich’s immediate future has been thrown into serious doubt after the shock firings of CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.
Manager Thomas Tuchel revealed the decision had been premeditated, regardless of the result of Saturday’s matches.
“I’ve known since yesterday” Tuchel said, saying “the two of them were responsible for the journey we’ve been on together.
