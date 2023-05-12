Saki Niizoe won her first individual world title in the under-70 kg final at the World Judo Championships on Thursday.

Niizoe beat unseeded Italian Giovanna Scoccimarro in the final to climb two steps on the podium in Doha after taking bronze last year in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Britain’s Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown lost consciousness in a bronze-medal match. Yeats-Brown was caught in a chokehold by Austrian Michaela Polleres, the Tokyo Olympic silver medalist, and had to be treated on the mat for a few minutes before she managed to get up again to a round of applause.