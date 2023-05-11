Stephen Curry scored a game-high 27 points, Draymond Green chipped in with 20 in a rare offensive explosion and the Golden State Warriors stayed alive in the Western Conference semifinals with a 121-106 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday in San Francisco.

Still up 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, the seventh-seeded Lakers will get a second shot at advancing to the conference finals when the series returns to Los Angeles on Friday.

The Lakers might have to seek the Game 6 clincher without star center Anthony Davis, who was inadvertently belted on the side of the head by Golden State’s Kevon Looney while both were positioning for a rebound just before the midpoint of the fourth quarter on Wednesday.