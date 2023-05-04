  • Bernard Lapasset was one of the most influential figures in international rugby | AFP-JIJI
    Bernard Lapasset was one of the most influential figures in international rugby | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

Bernard Lapasset, former president of rugby union’s governing body and the driving force behind Paris’ successful 2024 Olympic bid, has died. He was 75.

Lapasset passed away overnight Tuesday after battling a long illness.

He leaves behind him a life dedicated to sports administration at the highest level.

