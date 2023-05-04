Bernard Lapasset, former president of rugby union’s governing body and the driving force behind Paris’ successful 2024 Olympic bid, has died. He was 75.
Lapasset passed away overnight Tuesday after battling a long illness.
He leaves behind him a life dedicated to sports administration at the highest level.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.