Stephen Curry scored 50 points in a record-shattering performance to send the defending champion Golden State Warriors into the second round of the NBA playoffs, while Jimmy Butler’s ankle injury gave the triumphant Miami Heat reason to worry after winning the first game of their second-round series.

Curry, a four-time NBA champion and two-time NBA MVP, was nearly unstoppable as the Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings 120-100 on the road in Game 7 to win their first-round Western Conference series 4-3.

“I just wanted to come out and look for shots early, get my teammates going throughout the game,” Curry said. “But when I’m looking for shots, it usually works in our favor.”