    Lila Vu celebrates with the trophy after winning the The Chevron Championship in Woodlands, Texas, on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Lilia Vu won her first major title on Sunday, defeating compatriot Angel Yin with a birdie on the first playoff hole to capture the LPGA Chevron Championship.

Vu and Yin each finished 72 holes in 10-under par 278 in the year’s first women’s golf major on the Jack Nicklaus Signature course at The Woodlands near Houston, Texas.

Vu, who birdied 17 and 18 to grab the clubhouse lead, was forced to extra holes when Yin birdied 18.

