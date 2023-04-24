  • Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida hits a grand slam against the Brewers in Milwaukee on Sunday. Boston won 12-5. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Masataka Yoshida smashed two home runs during the eighth inning, one of them a grand slam, to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 12-5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

The 29-year-old outfielder, who helped Japan win gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and the World Baseball Classic title in March, said he could not remember ever managing the feat at any point during his career.

“I’m really honored to record this,” Yoshida said through a translator. “I’m really honored to (join the) Red Sox legends.”

