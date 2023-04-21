The Oakland Athletics agreed to buy a 49-acre site just off the Las Vegas Strip and hope to relocate to Nevada, team president Dave Kaval told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday.
The club plans to build a new ballpark on the site at Dean Martin Drive and Tropicana Avenue, just west of the New York-New York and Excalibur casinos.
The Athletics have spent years exploring paths to a new stadium in Oakland, but are still playing before sparse crowds at the 57-year-old Oakland Coliseum.
