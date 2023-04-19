Mutsuhiko Nomura’s soccer career has spanned 18 World Cups, or 70 years, to be exact.
Now the silver-maned former Japanese national team player is a member of the brand new over-80 division of Tokyo’s “Soccer For Life” (SFL) league, which played its first match this month.
The sprightly 83-year-old and his teammates are among a growing number of seniors pushing the boundaries of active living in Japan, one of the world’s fastest-greying societies.
