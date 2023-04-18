  • England's test cricket team has excelled under the captaincy of Ben Stokes, who also helped lead the country to the T20 World Cup trophy. | REUTERS
London – England star Ben Stokes was named the Wisden Almanack’s leading men’s cricketer in the world for the third time in four years on Monday.

Stokes was selected for his dynamic captaincy of England’s test team in 2022, as well as his match-winning performance in the T20 World Cup final.

The all-rounder, who appears on the cover of the 160th edition of Wisden alongside England test head coach Brendon McCullum, previously won the award in 2019 and 2020.

