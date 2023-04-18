London – England star Ben Stokes was named the Wisden Almanack’s leading men’s cricketer in the world for the third time in four years on Monday.
Stokes was selected for his dynamic captaincy of England’s test team in 2022, as well as his match-winning performance in the T20 World Cup final.
The all-rounder, who appears on the cover of the 160th edition of Wisden alongside England test head coach Brendon McCullum, previously won the award in 2019 and 2020.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.