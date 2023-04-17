  • Matthew Fitzpatrick poses with the trophy after the final round of the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina, on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Matt Fitzpatrick beat defending champion Jordan Spieth in a thrilling sudden-death playoff on Sunday to win the PGA’s RBC Heritage tournament.

The pair, who played in the same group in the final round, both ended regulation play 17-under after Spieth shot 66 and Fitzpatrick 68 at Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

It took until the third hole of the playoff for a champion to be decided when Fitzpatrick produced a brilliant 9-iron approach shot on the par-4 18th and made a simple birdie putt to win.

