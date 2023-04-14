Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is close to a deal to sell the NFL franchise to an investment group led by Josh Harris that includes former NBA star Magic Johnson, NFL Network reported on Thursday.

The report said that while the deal is not final and no agreement has been sent to the NFL’s offices, the parties are close to a deal valued at just below $6 billion.

Harris owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and NHL’s New Jersey Devils and is currently a minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and also has a stake in Premier League club Crystal Palace.