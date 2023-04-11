Mathieu van der Poel’s triumph at Paris-Roubaix on Sunday is further confirmation of the stranglehold six cycling superstars have on the sport, which is basking in a new golden age as they sweep aside everyone in their path.

One needs to go back decades to find such a profusion of talent that sparkles from February to October, leaving measly crumbs as a consolation for the rest of the pack.

There have been exceptional cyclists since the eras of Belgian legend Eddy Merckx and France’s Bernard Hinault — but this is the first time there have been so many battling for the top honors throughout the season.