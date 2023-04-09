American Brooks Koepka has his fifth major title in his sights as he heads into what will be a hectic final day showdown with Spain’s Jon Rahm at the rain-affected Masters.

Koepka has a four-stroke lead over Rahm but has a marathon day ahead of him, with the leading pair still having 30 holes to complete after Saturday’s third round was cut short due to rain.

Should the Floridian triumph it will be his first major since the PGA Championship at Bethpage in 2019 — and since he left the PGA Tour for the breakaway, Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series.