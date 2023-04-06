Louisiana State University star Angel Reese says she and her Tigers teammates won’t celebrate their collegiate basketball crown at the White House after First Lady Jill Biden suggested runners-up Iowa should be honored too.

An invitation to the White House is a traditional honor bestowed on U.S. sports champions and there was quick backlash to the first lady’s suggestion that the University of Iowa team should also be invited, despite falling 102-85 to LSU in the NCAA women’s basketball final in Dallas on Sunday.

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do,” Jill Biden said in comments at an appearance in Colorado on Monday. “But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game,” she added, referring to her husband, U.S. President Joe Biden.