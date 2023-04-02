  • Retired NBA star Pau Gasol won back-to-back titles with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Dwyane Wade and San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich will be ushered into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame later this year, the organization confirmed on Saturday.

The star-studded class of 2023, who will be enshrined at a ceremony in August, also include trailblazing WNBA player and coach Becky Hammon, the Hall of Fame announced.

German star Nowitzki, former Los Angeles Lakers Spanish ace Gasol and France’s Parker are three of the most successful international stars ever to grace the NBA.

