Olympic chiefs on Tuesday recommended the return to competition of Russian and Belarusian athletes as individual neutrals, but refused to give a timeline on their potential participation at next year’s Paris Olympics.

IOC president Thomas Bach said the body’s Executive Board had recommended to international federations and international sports event organizers that “athletes with a Russian or a Belarusian passport must compete only as Individual Neutral Athletes.”

The move to “postpone” the decision about Russian and Belarusian athletes competing at the Games in France was welcomed by Ukraine.