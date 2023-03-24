  • Kaori Sakamoto poses with her gold medal after winning the women's singles competition at the 2023 ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama on Friday. | REUTERS
Saitama – If revenge is a dish best served cold, Kaori Sakamoto couldn’t have picked a better location than the ice at Saitama Super Arena.

The reigning world champion held off the rest of the final group — including a strong performance by South Korean runner-up Lee Hae-in — with her free skate to “Elastic Heart” at the 2023 ISU World Figure Skating Championships on Friday, becoming the first Japanese skater in history to defend the women’s singles title.

Even after popping the first part of her planned triple flip-triple toeloop, the Kobe native was able to recover for a strong finish, including a double axel-triple toeloop-double toeloop.

