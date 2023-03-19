  • Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton watches the third practice session ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
    Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton watches the third practice session ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah on Saturday.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Lewis Hamilton said he does not “feel connected” with his Mercedes car after an underwhelming performance in qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday.

The seven-time world champion qualified eighth while teammate George Russell took fourth, but both drivers will gain a place on the grid on Sunday because Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc faces a 10-place grid penalty.

“I just struggled to extract the performance,” said Hamilton, who has complained about the team’s new W14 car this season and whose future has been a subject of speculation this week.

