Prize money at the upcoming Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will be three times higher than at the last edition in 2019, FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced on Thursday, as he also revealed Saudi Arabia’s tourist board will not sponsor the tournament.

Speaking at the FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda, after being re-elected for a third term as president, Infantino said the total pot, covering prize money as well as compensation for preparations and for clubs, would be $152 million.

That is up from $50 million in 2019 and just $15 million at the previous tournament in Canada four years earlier.