At the foot of brightly lit Tokyo Tower on Thursday night, fans of Samurai Japan filed into the Star Rise Tower media center to watch the national team on the big screen as they faced off against Italy in the World Baseball Classic quarterfinal.

Dozens of people in jerseys emblazoned with big names like Murakami, Darvish, Yamada, Nootbaar — and, of course, Ohtani — took their places in the almost 300-seater hall for the public viewing, held just 6 kilometers down the road from Tokyo Dome, where Japan and Italy were battling it out in the flesh for a WBC semifinal spot.

“We couldn’t get tickets to the real game so this was the next best thing,” said Tomonori Igawa, 28.