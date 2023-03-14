Mike Trout smashed a three-run home run as the United States bounced back from its shock defeat to Mexico to rout Canada 12-1 in their World Baseball Classic pool game on Monday.
The star-studded U.S. team was left reeling on Sunday after an 11-5 drubbing by Mexico that left the defending champion flirting with the possibility of first-round elimination.
But a resounding win over Canada at Chase Field in Phoenix on Monday — which included a nine-run first inning — means the Americans are now just one win away from advancing to the knockout rounds.
