  • Mike Trout celebrates after hitting a three-run home run for the United States against Canada in their World Baseball Classic Pool C game in Phoenix on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • AFP-Jiji

Mike Trout smashed a three-run home run as the United States bounced back from its shock defeat to Mexico to rout Canada 12-1 in their World Baseball Classic pool game on Monday.

The star-studded U.S. team was left reeling on Sunday after an 11-5 drubbing by Mexico that left the defending champion flirting with the possibility of first-round elimination.

But a resounding win over Canada at Chase Field in Phoenix on Monday — which included a nine-run first inning — means the Americans are now just one win away from advancing to the knockout rounds.

