  • Trevor Bauer, who last played in MLB in 2021, has a combined 83-69 record for the Diamondbacks, Indians, Reds and Dodgers. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Trevor Bauer, who last played in MLB in 2021, has a combined 83-69 record for the Diamondbacks, Indians, Reds and Dodgers. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

The Yokohama DeNA BayStars have signed former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, who was suspended by Major League Baseball in 2022 following allegations of sexual assault, the team announced Tuesday.

The BayStars made an official announcement around 9 a.m. News of the signing had been reported by various media outlets hours earlier.

The team posted a message welcoming Bauer to Yokohama and included a video of manager Daisuke Miura speaking to the pitcher as well as a message from Bauer.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW