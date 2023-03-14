The Yokohama DeNA BayStars have signed former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, who was suspended by Major League Baseball in 2022 following allegations of sexual assault, the team announced Tuesday.

The BayStars made an official announcement around 9 a.m. News of the signing had been reported by various media outlets hours earlier.

The team posted a message welcoming Bauer to Yokohama and included a video of manager Daisuke Miura speaking to the pitcher as well as a message from Bauer.